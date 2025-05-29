Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Invests $6.57 Million in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,565,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $417.01 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $309.01 and a 1-year high of $460.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $381.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $387.08.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $332,982.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,429.12. This represents a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $327.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $465.00 target price (up previously from $435.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $384.00 to $423.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $424.78.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

