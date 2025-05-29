Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Buys Shares of 237,079 Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 237,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,078,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,561,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056,931 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 59,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $17.41 on Thursday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $16.64 and a one year high of $23.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.28 and its 200 day moving average is $19.79. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $702.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.1017 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 7.05%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 305.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen cut Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Healthpeak Properties

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John T. Thomas bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $74,928.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 813,566 shares in the company, valued at $14,514,017.44. This trade represents a 0.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson bought 5,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,768.79. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 144,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,888.30. This trade represents a 4.17% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 29,764 shares of company stock valued at $521,909. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.