Jupiter Price Hits $0.59 on Exchanges (JUP)

Jupiter (JUP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 29th. One Jupiter token can now be bought for $0.59 or 0.00000545 BTC on major exchanges. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $1.71 billion and $95.11 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jupiter has traded up 6.1% against the dollar.

About Jupiter

Jupiter was first traded on January 30th, 2024. Jupiter’s total supply is 6,999,215,836 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,897,855,556 tokens. Jupiter’s official website is jup.ag. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @jupiterexchange.

Buying and Selling Jupiter

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter (JUP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Jupiter has a current supply of 6,999,215,849.839511 with 2,897,855,555.54 in circulation. The last known price of Jupiter is 0.59060442 USD and is down -3.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 695 active market(s) with $104,659,831.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jup.ag/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

