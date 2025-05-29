JPMorgan Indian (LON:JII) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

JPMorgan Indian (LON:JII – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,090 ($14.68) and last traded at GBX 1,088 ($14.66), with a volume of 5739 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,072 ($14.44).

JPMorgan Indian Stock Up 0.7%

The company has a market cap of £723.46 million, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 995.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,000.87.

JPMorgan Indian Company Profile

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc provides expertly managed exposure to the long-term growth potential of the Indian market.Key points:

Expertise – The largest Indian investment trust, managed by a highly-experienced team.

Portfolio – Invests in the long-term growth potential of India, boosted by a growing middle class and young population.

Results – Provides exposure to a market that can be difficult to access through a growth-orientated portfolio of Indian equities.

*Source: Association of Investment Companies, January 2019

Why invest in this trust

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc was the first trust to focus purely on Indian companies.

