Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 7,250 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.43, for a total value of $2,221,617.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 9,430,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,750,730.54. This represents a 0.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Morningstar Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $306.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $290.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.66. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.34 and a twelve month high of $365.00.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.13. Morningstar had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The business had revenue of $581.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.07 million.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Morningstar by 178.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Morningstar by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on MORN shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Morningstar from $339.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

Further Reading

