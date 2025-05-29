Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,506 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,852,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 177,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,010,000 after acquiring an additional 18,024 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,804,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,589,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 772.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,176,488 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,107,000 after buying an additional 1,041,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $61.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $78.85.

Insider Transactions at Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The textile maker reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John M. Vandemore sold 5,112 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total value of $310,605.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,063,009.28. This trade represents a 5.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 40,924 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total value of $2,486,542.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,119,539.92. This represents a 44.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,599 shares of company stock worth $7,099,910. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SKX. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down from $73.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.69.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

