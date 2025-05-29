Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,790,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $372,299,000 after buying an additional 39,209 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,220,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,508,000 after purchasing an additional 43,524 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,082,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,642,000 after purchasing an additional 158,312 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $190,792,000. Finally, Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. now owns 764,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,470,000 after purchasing an additional 297,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $180.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.74 and a 12 month high of $271.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.80.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $979.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.90 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical equipment provider to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Align Technology from $255.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. HSBC lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Align Technology from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Align Technology from $280.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.25.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

