Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Acquires 20,829 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 169.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,829 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,447,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $986,280,000 after purchasing an additional 13,170,649 shares during the last quarter. Appaloosa LP grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 10,465,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $362,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165,885 shares during the last quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 204.8% in the fourth quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd now owns 6,399,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $221,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299,872 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 4,625,490 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $160,366,000 after purchasing an additional 718,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,313,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $114,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,418 shares during the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $31.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.46. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.13 and a 12 month high of $47.82.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from JD.com’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.84%.

JD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of JD.com in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of JD.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

