Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 535 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Jacobs & Co. CA trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,664 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rempart Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 52.8% during the first quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,390 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $14,079,000 after buying an additional 107,200 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 34,871 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the first quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 55,625 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 171,856 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,795,000 after buying an additional 11,037 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co of the South bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at $205,000. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Wolfe Research lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.41.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 9,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $396,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,008 shares in the company, valued at $441,352.80. This trade represents a 47.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $938,400. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $43.17 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $47.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.57 and a 200 day moving average of $42.17. The firm has a market cap of $182.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.31 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 12.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.