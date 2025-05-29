Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 155 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Jacobs & Co. CA decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $9,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total transaction of $796,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,791.86. This represents a 27.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 6,164 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $428,459.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,106,859.33. This trade represents a 9.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,692 shares of company stock worth $4,822,074. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EW. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.20.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.6%

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $76.64 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $58.93 and a 12 month high of $95.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.25.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.93% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Further Reading

