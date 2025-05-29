iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is First Financial Bank Trust Division’s 3rd Largest Position

First Financial Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 4.8% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. First Financial Bank Trust Division owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $49,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Life Line Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Life Line Wealth Management LLC now owns 179,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,642,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Fire Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,036,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $256,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $205.51 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $171.73 and a one year high of $244.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.55. The company has a market capitalization of $62.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

