iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Holdings Trimmed by Emprise Bank

Emprise Bank trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 0.9% of Emprise Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Emprise Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,465,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,350,000. Realta Investment Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,095,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,401,000 after purchasing an additional 14,441 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $398.34 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $308.67 and a 1 year high of $419.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $366.99 and its 200-day moving average is $388.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

