iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 98.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,863 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $7,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

Shares of ACWX opened at $59.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.99 and a fifty-two week high of $60.71.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

