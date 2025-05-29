iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by Fulcrum Equity Management

Fulcrum Equity Management decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,361 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,716,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,181,000 after buying an additional 2,651,218 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 154,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after buying an additional 25,240 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,221,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,204,000 after buying an additional 46,101 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 130,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after buying an additional 14,316 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $45.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.59. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $44.59 and a 52 week high of $47.44.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1612 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

