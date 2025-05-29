iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Higgins & Schmidt Wealth Strategies LLC

Higgins & Schmidt Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.8% of Higgins & Schmidt Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Higgins & Schmidt Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 19,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $105.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.60. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $128.61. The stock has a market cap of $77.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.