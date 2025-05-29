iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Reduced by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 596,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,666 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $45,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 17.7%

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $82.14 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $83.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.85. The stock has a market cap of $138.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

