Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 337,800 shares, an increase of 3,493.6% from the April 30th total of 9,400 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 297,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 269.6% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 269.6% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 47.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $128,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of BSJQ stock opened at $23.27 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.30. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.32 and a 1-year high of $23.58.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1319 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

