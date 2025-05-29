Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $758.77 and last traded at $754.45, with a volume of 2501896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $751.96.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $785.00 price objective (up from $720.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 23rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $850.00 target price (up previously from $770.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Intuit from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $785.33.

The firm has a market cap of $210.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.25, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $625.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $622.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.89 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 6,446 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $3,895,059.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,219,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,436,774. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 1,702 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $1,021,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800. This represents a 99.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,696 shares of company stock worth $14,347,731 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

