InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) Downgraded by TD Securities to “Hold”

TD Securities lowered shares of InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded InterRent REIT from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial downgraded InterRent REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 13th.

InterRent REIT has a 52-week low of C$7.31 and a 52-week high of C$10.19.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

