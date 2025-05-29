Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Insider David Benjamin Harrison Sells 14,275 Shares of Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) insider David Benjamin Harrison sold 14,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $785,267.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Intapp Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Intapp stock opened at $55.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.87. Intapp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.08 and a 52 week high of $77.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -189.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Intapp alerts:

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Intapp had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $129.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Intapp’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTA shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Intapp from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Intapp from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Intapp from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intapp from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on Intapp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Intapp in the first quarter worth about $1,016,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Intapp by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 32,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 15,087 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Intapp by 233.2% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 143,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,350,000 after buying an additional 100,103 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in Intapp during the 1st quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intapp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,318,000 after buying an additional 6,210 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intapp

(Get Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.