Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 203,070 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 59.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,070 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 1.8% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $13,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co of the South acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $799,000. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,459,000. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,271,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,486,000 after buying an additional 67,611 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Pointe Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS USMV opened at $92.65 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.34 and a one year high of $95.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.73. The company has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

