Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 1,283 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $4,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of FLOT opened at $50.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.90. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.75 and a 1-year high of $51.34.
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile
The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.
