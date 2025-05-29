Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $56.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.91.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $53.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.25. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $88.57.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 58.04%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

