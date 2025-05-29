Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 7,662 Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF (BATS:PSMD)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF (BATS:PSMD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the period.

Shares of PSMD opened at $29.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.01. Pacer Swan SOS Moderate has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $30.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.00 million, a PE ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.47.

The Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF (PSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSMD was launched on Dec 22, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

