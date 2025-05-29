Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 202 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,176,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,516,890,000 after buying an additional 3,437,602 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,342,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,074,956,000 after purchasing an additional 129,192 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,179,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,050,390,000 after buying an additional 537,136 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of American Tower by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,563,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,570,547,000 after buying an additional 3,421,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,164,851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Down 0.6%

American Tower stock opened at $212.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $99.48 billion, a PE ratio of 89.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.93. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $172.51 and a 12 month high of $243.56.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.34. American Tower had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on American Tower from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.25.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

