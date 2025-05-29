Insider Selling: Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Senior Officer Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) Senior Officer William Dion Kalutycz sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$81.57, for a total transaction of C$652,575.20.

Shares of TSE:PBH opened at C$81.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$78.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$78.70. The stock has a market cap of C$3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. Premium Brands Holdings Co. has a one year low of C$72.57 and a one year high of C$97.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PBH shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Premium Brands from C$88.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Premium Brands from C$96.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. CIBC decreased their target price on Premium Brands from C$98.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Premium Brands from C$98.00 to C$97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on Premium Brands from C$93.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Premium Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$101.90.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

