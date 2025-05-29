Innovative EV Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VAPR) Short Interest Up 3,387.5% in May

Innovative EV Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VAPR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, an increase of 3,387.5% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 74,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Innovative EV Technologies Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VAPR opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01. Innovative EV Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.

Innovative EV Technologies Company Profile

VaporBrands International Inc operates as a distributor of specialty CBD oil products. The company is based in Spring Hill, Florida.

