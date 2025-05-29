indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Receives $5.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

INDI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on indie Semiconductor from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on INDI

indie Semiconductor Price Performance

INDI stock opened at $2.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $605.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.01. indie Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $7.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.35.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.94 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 28.08% and a negative net margin of 61.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 65,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $190,686.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,951.50. This represents a 21.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Wittmann sold 13,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $39,353.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,334.80. The trade was a 16.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,277 shares of company stock worth $278,192. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of indie Semiconductor

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INDI. Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.