Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.16, but opened at $33.11. Immunocore shares last traded at $32.64, with a volume of 77,327 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IMCR. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Immunocore from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Immunocore from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Immunocore from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.89.

Immunocore Trading Down 1.7%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.15 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.45. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 12.84% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $125.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. Immunocore’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Immunocore

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 807,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.72 per share, with a total value of $23,994,085.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,144,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,721,463.20. This represents a 60.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunocore

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Checkpoint Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Immunocore during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Immunocore by 176.9% during the first quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 301,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,936,000 after buying an additional 192,408 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Immunocore by 53.3% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,322,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,913,000 after buying an additional 807,338 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Immunocore by 45.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 13,689 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunocore Company Profile

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

