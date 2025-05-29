Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.580-1.680 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.0 billion-$12.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.1 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on HRL. Bank of America upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded Hormel Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Hormel Foods Stock Down 0.7%

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $29.98 on Thursday. Hormel Foods has a 52-week low of $27.59 and a 52-week high of $34.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 14th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.67%.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total value of $136,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,902,835.20. This represents a 4.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Hormel Foods by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Hormel Foods by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 24,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 7,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Featured Articles

