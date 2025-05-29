Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. Hooked Protocol has a total market capitalization of $33.86 million and $4.85 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Hooked Protocol

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 245,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

