Hiley Hunt Wealth Management Raises Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Hiley Hunt Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 194,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,923 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 8.4% of Hiley Hunt Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hiley Hunt Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $15,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

VCSH opened at $78.84 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.81 and a 1 year high of $79.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.43.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.2824 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

