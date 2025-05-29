Higgins & Schmidt Wealth Strategies LLC Reduces Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Higgins & Schmidt Wealth Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 1.9% of Higgins & Schmidt Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Higgins & Schmidt Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $518.91 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $540.81. The company has a market cap of $325.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $477.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $501.03.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

