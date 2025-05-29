HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.09, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 13.33%. HEICO’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share.

HEICO Stock Up 7.5%

Shares of NYSE:HEI opened at $294.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $259.57 and its 200-day moving average is $251.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 3.11. HEICO has a 52 week low of $212.06 and a 52 week high of $300.00. The company has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a PE ratio of 80.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05.

In other HEICO news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 700 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.23, for a total value of $172,361.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,924.14. The trade was a 62.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.57, for a total value of $11,978,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,659,685.29. This represents a 24.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HEICO stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HEICO Co. ( NYSE:HEI Free Report ) by 216.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HEI. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of HEICO from $294.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HEICO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.36.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

