Head-To-Head Analysis: Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) and VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET)

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) and Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for VNET Group and Kanzhun, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VNET Group 0 0 4 2 3.33 Kanzhun 0 3 3 0 2.50

VNET Group presently has a consensus price target of $9.30, indicating a potential upside of 72.54%. Kanzhun has a consensus price target of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.29%. Given VNET Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe VNET Group is more favorable than Kanzhun.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation & Earnings

VNET Group has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kanzhun has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares VNET Group and Kanzhun”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VNET Group $8.26 billion 0.18 -$372.38 million ($0.01) -539.00 Kanzhun $7.58 billion 0.90 $154.82 million $0.58 30.29

Kanzhun has lower revenue, but higher earnings than VNET Group. VNET Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kanzhun, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares VNET Group and Kanzhun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VNET Group -28.54% -5.68% -1.27% Kanzhun 20.65% 10.31% 7.87%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.8% of VNET Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of Kanzhun shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of VNET Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Kanzhun shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kanzhun beats VNET Group on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VNET Group

VNET Group, Inc., an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet. The company also provides server administration services, such as operating system support and assistance with updates, server monitoring, server backup and restoration, server security evaluation, firewall services, and disaster recovery services. It serves information technology and cloud services, communications and social networking, gaming and entertainment, e-commerce, automobile, financial services, and blue-chip and small-to-mid-sized enterprises; government agencies; individuals; and telecommunication carriers. The company was formerly known as 21Vianet Group, Inc. and changed its name to VNET Group, Inc. in October 2021. VNET Group, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Kanzhun

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process. The company also provides management consultancy and technical services. Kanzhun Limited was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

