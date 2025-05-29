HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $385.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.76% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $384.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Baird R W cut HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $336.00 price target (down from $396.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.47.

HCA opened at $378.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $349.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $289.98 and a twelve month high of $417.14. The stock has a market cap of $91.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.46.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 586.47% and a net margin of 8.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HCA Healthcare news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total value of $5,797,585.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,670,420.72. The trade was a 55.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCA. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,765,000. BOS Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $1,629,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $767,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

