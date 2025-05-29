Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $72.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HALO. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Benchmark cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Leerink Partners cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Up 0.0%

NASDAQ HALO opened at $54.43 on Thursday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $70.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 9.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.74.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 43.74% and a return on equity of 157.78%. The firm had revenue of $264.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $32,217.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,108 shares in the company, valued at $2,120,567.40. This trade represents a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $597,151 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Halozyme Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HALO. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 62.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

