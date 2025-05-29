H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Price Performance
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.15 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 4.93%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, and children worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, activewear, jeans, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Amer Sports: The New ONON and DECK of Consumer Discretionary?
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- BigBear.ai: Risky AI Stock or Defense Tech Opportunity?
- Asset Allocation Strategies in Volatile Markets
- Toyota Supercharges Joby: $250M Capital Infusion Ignites Stock
Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.