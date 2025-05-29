H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HNNMY opened at $2.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.72. The firm has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.29. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $3.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.15 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 4.93%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, and children worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, activewear, jeans, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

