GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF (NASDAQ:PTIR) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Shares of GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF (NASDAQ:PTIR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $249.69, but opened at $263.32. GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF shares last traded at $262.17, with a volume of 165,930 shares.

GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF Trading Up 0.6%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.38.

Get GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTIR. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,266,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,993,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF (PTIR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Palantir Technologies Inc stock. PTIR was launched on Sep 3, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.