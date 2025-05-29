Gold Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 28th

Robinhood Markets, Cadence Design Systems, Coca-Cola, Newmont, Rio Tinto Group, Kinross Gold, and Freeport-McMoRan are the seven Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks are shares of companies involved in the exploration, mining, processing, or sale of gold. Their market value tends to correlate with the price of gold itself, so investors often use them to gain exposure to gold’s price movements while also taking on the operational and financial risks associated with gold-producing businesses. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of HOOD stock traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $65.13. The company had a trading volume of 10,221,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,461,882. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.62 and its 200 day moving average is $45.48. Robinhood Markets has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $67.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.67 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.15.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

CDNS stock traded down $14.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $308.32. 1,515,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,978,015. The company has a market capitalization of $84.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $281.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.85. Cadence Design Systems has a twelve month low of $221.56 and a twelve month high of $328.99.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.51. 3,541,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,663,172. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.11. The stock has a market cap of $307.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Coca-Cola has a one year low of $60.62 and a one year high of $74.38.

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

NEM traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.58. 3,273,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,097,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Newmont has a one year low of $36.86 and a one year high of $58.72.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Shares of RIO stock traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $60.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,718,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860,006. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $75.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.73. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $51.67 and a twelve month high of $72.08.

Kinross Gold (KGC)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Shares of KGC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.63. 10,011,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,265,480. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day moving average of $11.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $38.94. 3,085,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,452,308. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.52. The company has a market capitalization of $55.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $53.89.

