Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO) Insider Sells C$50,950.35 in Stock

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Free Report) insider Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.61, for a total transaction of C$50,950.35.

Sustainable Capital Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Geodrill alerts:

On Wednesday, May 28th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 4,000 shares of Geodrill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.60, for a total transaction of C$14,400.00.

On Monday, May 26th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 89,300 shares of Geodrill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.70, for a total transaction of C$330,427.86.

On Thursday, May 22nd, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 421,200 shares of Geodrill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.55, for a total transaction of C$1,495,260.00.

On Wednesday, May 21st, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 23,500 shares of Geodrill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.66, for a total transaction of C$86,010.00.

On Tuesday, May 20th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 106,700 shares of Geodrill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.73, for a total transaction of C$397,991.00.

On Monday, May 12th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 117,600 shares of Geodrill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.32, for a total transaction of C$390,432.00.

On Wednesday, March 19th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 6,300 shares of Geodrill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.00, for a total transaction of C$18,900.00.

On Friday, March 7th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 10,900 shares of Geodrill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.01, for a total transaction of C$32,764.31.

On Monday, March 3rd, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 29,700 shares of Geodrill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.18, for a total transaction of C$94,303.44.

Geodrill Stock Up 0.3%

TSE:GEO opened at C$3.60 on Thursday. Geodrill Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$1.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$120.89 million, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.03.

About Geodrill

Geodrill ( TSE:GEO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.05). Geodrill had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Geodrill Limited will post 0.3108935 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Geodrill Ltd is an exploration drilling company. It mainly operates a fleet of multi-purpose, core, air-core, and grade control drill rigs. The company provides reverse circulation, diamond core, air-core, grade control, geo-tech, and water bore drilling services to major, intermediate, and junior mining companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Geodrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geodrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.