Fulcrum Equity Management Sells 369 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Fulcrum Equity Management lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $33,294,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 174.0% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley raised Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $685.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $469.77 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $418.88 and a one year high of $618.95. The company has a market cap of $110.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $462.47 and a 200-day moving average of $475.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.02%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

