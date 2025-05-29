Fulcrum Equity Management Makes New Investment in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Kennedy Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, David Kennon Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. David Kennon Inc now owns 39,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period.

VPU opened at $174.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.62. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $146.45 and a 12 month high of $180.04.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

