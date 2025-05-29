Franchise Capital Ltd Acquires New Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Host Hotels & Resorts comprises about 0.1% of Franchise Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 186.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 33,984 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 58,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HST. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.90.

HST stock opened at $15.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.17. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $19.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

