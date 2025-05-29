Forum Financial Management LP Buys New Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,215 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lyft by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,493 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lyft by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,023 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Lyft by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,539 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,538 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.
Lyft Stock Performance
Shares of LYFT opened at $15.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.04 and a 200 day moving average of $13.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.33, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.14. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.93 and a 12 month high of $19.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
Lyft declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 11th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the ride-sharing company to buy up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lyft from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.63.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Lyft news, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 22,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $283,063.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 959,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,948,227.65. This represents a 2.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 2,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $38,299.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 879,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,896,068.40. This represents a 0.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Lyft
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
