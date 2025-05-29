Forum Financial Management LP Buys New Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,215 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lyft by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,493 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lyft by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,023 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Lyft by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,539 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,538 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

Lyft Stock Performance

Shares of LYFT opened at $15.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.04 and a 200 day moving average of $13.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.33, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.14. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.93 and a 12 month high of $19.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Lyft had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Lyft declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 11th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the ride-sharing company to buy up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lyft from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.63.

Read Our Latest Report on LYFT

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lyft news, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 22,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $283,063.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 959,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,948,227.65. This represents a 2.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 2,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $38,299.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 879,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,896,068.40. This represents a 0.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lyft

(Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.