Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Insider Adam L. Rosman Sells 2,512 Shares

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $403,628.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,577,901.80. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $160.69 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.93. The company has a market cap of $89.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $146.25 and a one year high of $238.59.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FI. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FI. UBS Group lowered their target price on Fiserv from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $268.00 target price (up from $267.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $218.00 price objective on Fiserv in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

