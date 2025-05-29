First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Short Interest Update

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decline of 91.0% from the April 30th total of 152,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,960,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDVY. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 307.1% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 1.3%

SDVY opened at $34.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $28.84 and a 1-year high of $40.60.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1576 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

