First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Short Interest Update

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decline of 91.0% from the April 30th total of 152,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,960,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDVY. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 307.1% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 1.3%
SDVY opened at $34.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $28.84 and a 1-year high of $40.60.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile
The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
