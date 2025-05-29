First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 2,074 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lowered its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 120,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the period. Cincinnati Financial makes up 1.7% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $17,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CINF. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,959,000. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,114,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 627,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,166,000 after buying an additional 241,540 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,006,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $863,099,000 after buying an additional 224,033 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 980,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $140,910,000 after buying an additional 206,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CINF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $182.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.40.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of CINF opened at $147.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $111.92 and a 52-week high of $161.75. The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.73.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.37. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

