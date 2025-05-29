First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 124 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

First Financial Bank Trust Division reduced its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Life Line Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Life Line Wealth Management LLC now owns 395,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,960,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. M1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $429,000. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Tableaux LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWR stock opened at $88.54 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.17 and a fifty-two week high of $96.01. The firm has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.47.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.