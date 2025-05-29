First Financial Bank Trust Division Decreases Holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

First Financial Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 43.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,780 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Ashland were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Ashland by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ashland by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ashland by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ashland by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Ashland by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ashland alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ashland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ashland from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ashland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Ashland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.60.

Ashland Price Performance

ASH opened at $49.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.58. Ashland Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.21 and a fifty-two week high of $102.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.79 million. Ashland had a positive return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. Ashland’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ashland Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashland Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 1st will be paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -69.17%.

About Ashland

(Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.